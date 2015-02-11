Skip the Suds: The Benefits of Lather-free Shampoos

Skeptical about suds-free shampoos? Well, just because a product doesn’t have a super sudsy lather, doesn’t mean it isn’t working to clean your precious locks. In fact, these shampoos actually have a pretty interesting reason for excluding the bubbles and foam.

Here’s the thing: the chemicals that produce suds are called sulfates. Aside from the fact that it lathers, you’ll know that there are sulfates in your shampoo if “sodium laureth (lauryl) sulfate or “ammonium laureth sulfate” are listed in the ingredients. Although “chemical” immediately adds a negative connotation to anything in your hair products, the truth is, sulfates are found in a number of household detergents. As imagined, sulfates are harsh, and if you can wash your dishes in them, you wouldn’t necessarily want to wash your hair with them too, right?

There are several claims that sulfates dry out hair, cause frizz, and strip color—three things we definitely never want to happen to our tresses. By removing sulfates, shampoo is gentler on your strands and even helps prevent eczema flare-ups and itchy scalp.

While not all consumers may see a difference in the way their hair looks and feels after switching to a sulfate-free shampoo, there’s definitely reason to indulge in a product that has less chemicals and detergents. And as for the lack of lather? The amount of cleansing power you’ll receive from a suds-free shampoo is still substantial and thorough.

If you’re ready to take the sulfate-free plunge, there are plenty of products at your disposal. Try Living Proof Full Shampoo, Pureology Hydrate Shampoo, or Aveeno Pure Renewal Shampoo.

