Secret Beauty Ingredient: Clay

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

One of the most talked-about skincare ingredients as of late has been clay. Sure, Shailene Woodley copped to eating clay as part of her daily routine, but clay is also a powerful skincare ingredient that can actually work to purify, exfoliate and rejuvenate skin. The nourishing minerals naturally found in clay travel deep into pores to unclog them and absorb excess oil. Clay also acts as an exfoliant by gently removing the top layer of dead skin cells, leaving skin healthy and glowing.

Some of our favorite makeup and skincare brands have been infusing clay into their products for some pretty fantastic results. Above, see our top picks of clay products we think you’ll love. Leave a comment below telling us if you’ve ever used a clay-infused product and which ones you can’t wait to try!

