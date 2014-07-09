Secret Beauty Ingredient: Clay

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
One of the most talked-about skincare ingredients as of late has been clay. Sure, Shailene Woodley copped to eating clay as part of her daily routine, but clay is also a powerful skincare ingredient that can actually work to purify, exfoliate and rejuvenate skin. The nourishing minerals naturally found in clay travel deep into pores to unclog them and absorb excess oil. Clay also acts as an exfoliant by gently removing the top layer of dead skin cells, leaving skin healthy and glowing.
Some of our favorite makeup and skincare brands have been infusing clay into their products for some pretty fantastic results. Above, see our top picks of clay products we think you’ll love. Leave a comment below telling us if you’ve ever used a clay-infused product and which ones you can’t wait to try!
A multipurpose clearing treatment, this superstar product uses AHAs, charcoal and clay to target, protect and heal skin from things like breakouts, discoloration, and even in-grown hairs.
GlamGlow SuperMud Clearing Treatment, $69, sephora.com
This cleanser got its name (Skin Rescue) right! It really does rescue skin by using powerful antioxidants and red clay to cleanse, unclog pores, and purify for an even complexion.
First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Deep Cleanser With Red Clay, $24, sephora.com
While some exfoliants use grains to scrub at skin, this one uses high mineral Umbrian Clay to do the work for you. Its formula works best for normal/oily skin to polish away dead skin cells, prevent breakouts and leave skin with an overall luminous and balanced tone.
Fresh Umbrian Clay Mattifying Face Exfoliant, $32, sephora.com
Clay is a powerful ingredient, but when you couple it with charcoal, your skin is in for its deepest clean and rejuvenation. Activated charcoal works with White China clay in this mask to seriously go deep to unclog pores and get rid of any dirt or toxins that tend to get under skin.
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask To Clear Pores, $24, sephora.com
Banish blemishes with this dual-ended acne treatment that uses Kaolin Clay as a natural astringent to tone skin and absorb oil and other impurities.
Kate Somerville 24 Hour Pimple Punisher, $28, sephora.com
Tarte has a whole line of products infused with Amazonian Clay, and this powder foundation stands out as its clay-based formula buffs effortlessly into skin for a seamless finish.
Tarte Amazonian Clay Airbrush Foundation, $36, sephora.com
This mattifying liquid-to-powder foundation acts as a skincare and makeup product in one. Cashmere kaolinite clay absorbs 75 percent of oil production while leaving skin moisturized and the long-lasting formula smoothes onto skin for breathable, flawless coverage. Plus, the formula is oil-free and water-resistant!
Hourglass Immaculate Liquid Powder Foundation Mattifying Oil Free, $55, sephora.com
Prevent blush from fading midday with this superpigmented, 12-hour clay blush in a variety of 15 beautiful shades.
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush, $26, sephora.com