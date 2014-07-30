Secret Beauty Ingredient: Chia

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package — a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better — beauty breakthroughs.
If you’re a foodie, chances are you’re currently wrapped up in the chia seed fad. You’re mixing them into your oatmeal, pouring them into your yogurt, and sprinkling them on top of your salad. While it makes a good addition to any breakfast, lunch, or dinner, chia can also work wonders when incorporated into your beauty routine.
Tiny but powerful, these little black seeds are the highest natural source of omega-3s, which is a type of fatty acid that benefits the skin by strengthening its barriers as it allows water and nutrients in, while keeping toxins out. Chia seeds are also anti-inflammatory, calming and antioxidant rich, which means they can help to restore moisture and diminish redness, as well as wrinkles. However, it’s not just our skin that can benefit from chia seeds — our hair can too, as chia seeds can enhance our hair’s shine and elasticity.
As the “it” thing in the food world, chia may just conquer the beauty world, too. Above we’ve gathered some of the best beauty products containing chia seeds. Take a look and let us know which one you’ll be trying first in the comments below.
Use it on its own, mix it in with your favorite moisturizer, or apply it as a finishing step on top of makeup — any way you use it, this serum will condition and hydrate your skin, leaving you with an instantly healthy and glowing complexion.
Perricone MD Chia Serum, $75, Sephora.com
Infused with chia seed oil to help minimize the appearance of fine lines, this oil protects against environmental damage and premature aging for radiant, youthful-looking skin.
Sunday Riley Isis Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil, $125, Sephora.com
This cleansing foam washes away dirt, excess oil, and makeup without stripping or dehydrating your skin, as the chia oil works to protect skin from free radicals.
One Love Organics Chia Whip Fragrance-Free Organic Foam Cleanser, $28, BeautySage.com
This skin polish contains micro-polishing chia seeds to gently buff and exfoliate dull, dry, flaky skin, leaving it smooth and fresh.
Andalou Naturals Fruit Stem Cell Science Brightening Radiant Skin Polish, Chi + Omega, $14.95, Andalou.com
Alpha linolenic acid from chia seed extract found in this scalp treatment works to maintain moisture levels and prevent dry scalp, protecting hair and providing shine.
Russell Organics Lemon Olive Scalp Treatment, $36, SkinStore.com
The chia seed oil in this mask facilitates the elasticity of hair, and provides it with moisture and permeability between strands.
Karotty Professional Hydro Dinamics Capilladry Mask Treatment, $15.95, Amazon.com
Great for all hair types, this oil absorbs instantly to hydrate, nourish, and protect hair while enhancing its shine and manageability.
Chia Hair Smoothing Oil by Trissola, $20.70, Fashionandbeautystore.com
This nutrient-rich botanical oil nourishes, protects, soothes, and improves the skin's barrier function, locking in moisture for softer, smoother, more radiant looking skin.
LATHER Chia Seed & Passion Fruit Facial Oil, $32, Lather.com