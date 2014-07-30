Secret Beauty Ingredient: Chia

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package — a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better — beauty breakthroughs.

If you’re a foodie, chances are you’re currently wrapped up in the chia seed fad. You’re mixing them into your oatmeal, pouring them into your yogurt, and sprinkling them on top of your salad. While it makes a good addition to any breakfast, lunch, or dinner, chia can also work wonders when incorporated into your beauty routine.

Tiny but powerful, these little black seeds are the highest natural source of omega-3s, which is a type of fatty acid that benefits the skin by strengthening its barriers as it allows water and nutrients in, while keeping toxins out. Chia seeds are also anti-inflammatory, calming and antioxidant rich, which means they can help to restore moisture and diminish redness, as well as wrinkles. However, it’s not just our skin that can benefit from chia seeds — our hair can too, as chia seeds can enhance our hair’s shine and elasticity.

As the “it” thing in the food world, chia may just conquer the beauty world, too. Above we’ve gathered some of the best beauty products containing chia seeds. Take a look and let us know which one you’ll be trying first in the comments below.

