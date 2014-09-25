Secret Beauty Ingredient: Calendula

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Calendula is a plant extract that’s been proven beneficial to skin. Known to benefit dry and damaged skin, it’s often used in skin creams in serums. On top of that, calendula has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, making it suitable for sensitive or inflamed skin.
It only makes sense to reap the benefits of this useful ingredient, so we’ve pulled together all of our favorite products that contain calendula. Take a look at our picks above, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!
Read on to find out why you should be using calendula in beauty products!
If you're looking for an alcohol-free toner that gently cleanses without drying, this option from Kiehl's will do the trick.
(Kiehl's Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner, $21, Kiehls.com)
A serum that works to soothe sensitivity and restore skin's defenses, this product is a must-have for hydrated skin.
(Jurlique Redness Rescue Restorative Treatment Serum, $54, Sephora.com)
If you've got hair that takes forever to blow dry, pick up this Straightening Shampoo from Phyto, which quickens the drying process and protects hair from humidity.
(Phyto Phytolisse Straightening Shampoo, $22, Sephora.com)
A moisturizing face cream that's packed with protective SPF, this oil-free essential should be in your cabinet year-round.
(Hampton Sun SPF 15 Super Hydrating Face Cream, $42, Sephora.com)
This one's a favorite for post-workout showers. A cleansing clay that works to remove dirt, sweat, and oil trapped in your skin, Anthony's product exfoliates and restores your skin.
(Anthony Deep Pore Cleansing Clay, $23, Sephora.com)
Refine pores, exfoliate, and tone your skin with the Korres Pomoegranate Deep Cleansing Scrub, which harnesses the power of calendula for ultra hydration.
(Korres Pomegranate Deep Cleansing Scrub, $21, Sephora.com)
Ladies with extra dry skin, this moisturizer is for you. Now that colder weather is up ahead, stock up on this Kiss My Face Honey Calendula Moisturizer.
(Kiss My Face Honey Calendula Moisturizer, $11.49, Drugstore.com)
Using this treatment on your face is like sinking into silk. Apply to dry, chapped skin for ultimate hydration.
(Eminence Linden Calendula Treatment, $60, Skin-beauty.com)