Secret Beauty Ingredient: Calendula

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Calendula is a plant extract that’s been proven beneficial to skin. Known to benefit dry and damaged skin, it’s often used in skin creams in serums. On top of that, calendula has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, making it suitable for sensitive or inflamed skin.

It only makes sense to reap the benefits of this useful ingredient, so we’ve pulled together all of our favorite products that contain calendula. Take a look at our picks above, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!

