Secret Beauty Ingredient: Eucalyptus

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Eucalyptus makes us think of the incredible oil that helps clear your sinuses when you’re sick, so when we discovered that this sense-stimulating ingredient is in a number beauty products, our senses perked up even more. Turns out eucalyptus also helps purify pores, clarify the scalp, and heal problem skin. The best part? While you’re reaping all of these beauty benefits, you also get to experience its incredible menthol-like scent at the same time. If ever there was a power plant, eucalyptus would be it. Check out our list of beauty products with eucalyptus in the gallery above!
If your skin is in need of some serious TLC, then this is the moisturizer for you. Soothing treatments like oatmeal, shea butter, and of course, eucalyptus heal the skin while penetrating deep to offer emergency hydration.
(First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, $28, Sephora.com)
For those who have an unbalanced scalp due to dryness, itchiness, or oily roots, this product by Phyto will be your new holy grail. Natural ingredients work to catalyze circulation and purify the scalp for healthy, lustrous locks.
(Phytopolléine Botanical Scalp Treatment, $38, Sephora.com)
Imagine a makeup removing wipe that also exfoliates at the same time—that's exactly what these great wipes by Ole Henriksen do. Pores are cleaned out and purified, and dead skin cells are dissolved away, leaving behind fresh, clean skin.
(Ole Henriksen Grease Relief™ Cleansing Cloths: Oil-Free Pore Refining, $15, Sephora.com)
Hourglass' No. 28 Lip Treatment has both short and long term effects to improve the look and texture of lips, while also immediately working to heal a dry, chapped pout.
(Hourglass No. 28 Lip Treatment Oil, $42, Sephora.com)
For an at-home spa treatment, you've got to try this amazing scrubbing gel. Not only is it self-heating for a luxurious massage experience, it's also infused with lavender and eucalyptus to help heighten the senses and clear sinuses. How luxurious!
(Bliss Hot Salt Scrub, $38, Sephora.com)
Keep lips hydrated throughout the day with the minty-tingle healing effects of Maybelline's Baby Lips Dr. Rescue.
(Maybelline Baby Lips Dr. Rescue, $4.49, Ulta.com)
Your entire hair from root to tip is treated to an invograting experience with this shampoo by John Fredia. Eucalyptus helps stimulate and hydrate the scalp, as well as awaken your senses for a spa-like shampoo treatment.
(John Frieda Root Awakening Purify + Nourish Shampoo For Oily Scalp & Dry Hair, $5.49, Drugstore.com)
Dr. Bronner's amazing line of products boast that they can do 18 things in 1. While using a product that doubles as both a shampoo and something to clean your house with may sound a bit scary, these products are all-natural and incredibly refreshing.
(Dr. Bronner's 18-in-1 Hemp Pure Castille Soap, Eucalyptus, $16.19, Drugstore.com)