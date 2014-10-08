Secret Beauty Ingredient: Eucalyptus

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Eucalyptus makes us think of the incredible oil that helps clear your sinuses when you’re sick, so when we discovered that this sense-stimulating ingredient is in a number beauty products, our senses perked up even more. Turns out eucalyptus also helps purify pores, clarify the scalp, and heal problem skin. The best part? While you’re reaping all of these beauty benefits, you also get to experience its incredible menthol-like scent at the same time. If ever there was a power plant, eucalyptus would be it. Check out our list of beauty products with eucalyptus in the gallery above!

More From Beauty High:

The Beauty Benefits of Vitamin Q

The Health Benefits of Tea

12 Ingredients to Never Use in DIY Recipes