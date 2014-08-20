StyleCaster
Secret Beauty Ingredient: Argan Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients on the back of the package — a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better — beauty breakthroughs. 

They say money doesn’t grow on trees, but apparently liquid gold does. Argan oil, the oil extracted from the fruit of Morocco’s argan trees, is just that. As one of the latest miracle ingredients in the beauty world, argan oil can be found in an array of different cosmetic products, because its benefits know no boundaries.

Triterpenoids, an active substance found in argan oil, offer a wide range of skincare benefits such as sun protection, scar healing, and anti-inflammatory relief, all while keeping toxins from entering the skin’s barrier. Also containing sterolins and high levels of Vitamin E, argan oil works to improve skin’s metabolism, promote moisture retention, and is extremely effective when it comes to anti-aging.

As an all-around saving grace, you won’t believe how many different kinds of beauty products argan oil is found in. If you’re looking for one ingredient that will benefit your hair, scalp, face, body, and hands, it’s safe to say that argan oil is it. Above, we’ve gathered some of the different and amazing products that contain argan oil. Scroll through and let us know in the comments below which is your favorite way to incorporate argan oil into your beauty routine!

With natural plant oils — argan, grape, hibiscus, and sesame — this body scrub exfoliates dead skin cells away for seriously soft (and luxurious-smelling) skin.

Caudalie Divine Scrub, $38, Sephora.com

This argan oil-based product works wonders to hydrate and heal dry and cracked cuticles.

Orly Argan Oil Cuticle Drops, $15, Ulta.com

Made with 100% pure argan oil, this mascara softens lashes all while it coats, lengthens, volumizes, lifts, and curls for the longest lashes — ever.

Josie Maran Argan Black Oil Mascara, $22, Sephora.com

Made with 95% natural ingredients, including argan oil, this deep conditioning hair mask replenishes damaged hair to a smooth, shiny, healthy, and hydrated state.

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, $26, Sephora.com

Formulated with argan oil, this lightweight, non-greasy formula protects and hydrates skin while leaving it soft to the touch.

Supergoop! Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $26, Sephora.com

Armed with argan oil, this face oil absorbs on-contact to help repair and refresh skin’s barrier, smoothing away the appearance of fine lines.

Origins Plantscription Youth-Renewing Face Oil, $49.50, Sephora.com

Not only does this plumping lip oil make your lips appear larger, but thanks to the argan oil found in it, it also locks in moisture for all day hydration.

Bite Beauty Cinnamon Plumping Lip Oil, $22, Sephora.com

This lightweight, medium-to-full coverage foundation contains argan oil to hydrate and boost dry, tired skin.

Laura Mercier Moisture Supreme Foundation, $47, Sephora.com

