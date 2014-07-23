Secret Beauty Ingredient: Almond Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Looking for a healthy snack? Grab a bag of roasted almonds or a jar of almond butter to get your day started. But why not add our favorite healthy snack to our daily beauty routine? The oils that are extracted from almonds are packed with moisturizing properties, vitamins, and rich acids that make it perfect for our skin. After learning this, we knew we had to share all of its beauty secrets with you.

Our favorite part of almond oil is its moisturizing properties. It makes for the best body, hand, face, and hair moisturizers, plus it’s an awesome part of those facial oils we love so much. It’s extremely gentle, making if perfect for highly sensitive skin and it works to calm allergic reactions. Plus, almond oil can also brighten skin and help fight aging lines, both of which make for a daily moisturizer we can get behind.

If you’re still not convinced, know almond oil can work for your hair, too. Just a few drops of almond oil, and you’ll start seeing shiny, healthy strands. While the list of amazing beauty benefits of almond oil could go on forever, we’ve put together a list of our favorite almond oil infused products for you to try.

More From Beauty High:

Gross Gym Habits That Are Ruining Your Skin

Meet the New Must-Haves: Summer’s Crop of Products We Can’t Live Without

The Best Products for Curly Hair From Start to Finish