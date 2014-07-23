StyleCaster
Secret Beauty Ingredient: Almond Oil

Samantha Freeman
by
We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs. 

Looking for a healthy snack? Grab a bag of roasted almonds or a jar of almond butter to get your day started. But why not add our favorite healthy snack to our daily beauty routine? The oils that are extracted from almonds are packed with moisturizing properties, vitamins, and rich acids that make it perfect for our skin. After learning this, we knew we had to share all of its beauty secrets with you.

Our favorite part of almond oil is its moisturizing properties. It makes for the best body, hand, face, and hair moisturizers, plus it’s an awesome part of those facial oils we love so much. It’s extremely gentle, making if perfect for highly sensitive skin and it works to calm allergic reactions. Plus, almond oil can also brighten skin and help fight aging lines, both of which make for a daily moisturizer we can get behind.

If you’re still not convinced, know almond oil can work for your hair, too. Just a few drops of almond oil, and you’ll start seeing shiny, healthy strands. While the list of amazing beauty benefits of almond oil could go on forever, we’ve put together a list of our favorite almond oil infused products for you to try.

We can't get enough of this anti-aging face oil. Massage a few drops into clean skin and you'll almost immediately see smoother, more radient looking skin. 

Fresh Seaberry Moisturizing Face Oil, $18.50, Sephora.com

Sit back and relax with this soothing bath oil. A mixture of vitamin E, lemon, and almond oil will leave your skin feeling silky smooth. 

Burt's Bees Lemon & Vitamin E Bath and Body Oil, $8, Burtsbees.com

This rich nourishing body moisturizer is perfect for dry skin during the long winter months. 

Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Moisturizer, $7.99, Amazon.com

If you love the sweet smell of almonds, this is the perfect shower oil for you. The almond oil provides your skin with the nourishing elements it needs to stay soft all day long. 

L'OCCITANE Almond Shower Oil, $25, Usa.loccitane.com

Not only does this moisturize and hydrate dry hands, it also helps to restore brittle nails from breaking. Use this moisturizer daily to ensure smooth hands for up to 24-hours. 

The Body Shop Almond Hand & Nail Butter, $10, www.thebodyshop-usa.com

Have sensitive skin and don't know which products to use? This facial oil is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free but will give you a radiant glow. 

Weleda Almond Soothing Facial Oil, $25.50, Usa.weleda.com

Not too heavy or too greasy, this body moisturizer is the perfect blend of almond and coconut oil. 

Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Soufflé Body Créme, $60, Lauramercier.com

The addition of almond oil to the classic bar of soap will keep your hands smooth and smelling fresh all day long. 

Crabtree & Evelyn Sweet Almond Oil Single Soap, $17.99, Amazon.com

