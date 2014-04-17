Beauty and the Real Girl: Mascara That Packs a Punch

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.



Whether you’re addicted to mascara or you’re a one coat kind of girl, it’s hard to deny that eyelashes make a huge difference. Between making your eyes look bigger and making you look more awake, mascara is our go to product for pulling our look together. So, when we meet a girl who has her eyelash routine down pat, we immediately need to know her secret.

MORE: 8 Tricks to Perfect Eyelashes

Stephanie Thornton, a fashion designer, manages to have enviable eyelashes just about every day of her life, so we couldn’t help but pick her brain. “Benefit’s They’re Real mascara is perfect for all day, everyday and any occasion,” Stephanie told us. “The brush never clumps my lashes and it really packs a punch in terms of color, volume, length, and definition for any look I need. I love, love, love my They’re Real!”

Where to Buy: benefit They’re Real! Mascara, $23, benefitcosmetics.com