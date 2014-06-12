Beauty and the Real Girl: Makeup Primer That Brightens

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

For the amount of time we spend on our skin care routine, it almost feels like a waste if we don’t have bright, glowing skin when we wake up. Considering how hard it is to quite literally wake up with glowing skin, though, we take every opportunity we get to use some brightening makeup that gets the job done. The best brightener we’ve ever found? It was thanks to Kate Jansen, a student, who has such glowing skin we couldn’t help but ask about her beauty routine.

“I can’t go a day without using Benefit’s That Gal Brightening Face Primer,” Kate tells us. “After applying my facial moisturizer (Benefit’s Triple Performing Facial Emulsion is also a favorite), I evenly rub a few quarter-sized dollops of the primer onto my face. This primer is great by itself for a glowing, natural look, or it can be used under foundation!”

Where to Buy: Benefit Cosmetics That Gal! Brightening Face Primer, $29, Benefitcosmetics.com