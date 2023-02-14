Benefit Is Coming for Your Pores With an Entire New Skincare Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Those with visible pores know the power of Benefit’s Porefessional primers, the way they minimize the appearance of pores and make your makeup look smooth. The original version launched in 2010! But it’s a temporary solution. Well, Benefit wants to help you get those pores in check for good with the launch of an entirely new skincare line, the Pore Care Collection. First up, two masks, two cleansers, a toner, a moisturizer and a pore tool.

This isn’t actually Benefit’s first foray into skincare. There have been a few products over the years, such as Total Moisture Facial Cream ($42 at Benefit Cosmetics) and It’s Potent! Dark Circle Eye Cream ($34 at Benefit Cosmetics), which are still available. But these are the first skincare products dedicated to minimizing pores’ appearance, even without makeup. That’s thanks to ingredients such as celery, flax seed extracts, and mineral-rich kaolin clay and sea silt.

Will Benefit’s Pore Care replace your entire skincare collection? No, of course not. But when you’re dealing with uneven skin texture, clogged pores and the like, you’ll want to add in one of these products, below.

The POREfessional Deep Retreat

This pore-clearing clay mask promises a 12-hour mattifying effect thanks to mineral-rich kaolin clay, sea fennel extract and bisabolol.

The POREfessional Tight ‘N Toned

Have you ever seen a foam toner?! Us either. It’s easy to use and features AHAs, PHAs, lemon extract and yuzu extract to minimize the appearance of pores.

The POREfessional Speedy Smooth

This gel mask transforms to clay (and changes color!). Celery and flax seed extracts, hyaluronic acid, squalane and mineral-rich sea silt refine pores without drying out the skin.

The POREfessional Smooth Sip

This lightweight gel-cream moisturizer hydrates and refines texture with niacinamide, celery and flax seed extracts, squalane and aloe leaf juice.

The POREfessional All-in-one mask wand

On one side is a silicone face mask applicator and the other side, a cleansing tool for easy removal.

The POREfessional Good Cleanup

This foaming face wash uses lemon extract, yuzu extract and bisabolol to remove dirt, oil and impurities.

The POREfessional Get Unblocked

Melt away dirt, oil and makeup while unclogging pores with grape seed, jojoba seed, avocado oil, ceramide NP and bisabolol.