The One Thing: Benefit’s POREfessional Pro Balm Helps Minimize Pores

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

In terms of complexion, we’re always on the hunt to find products that will give us a flawless finish. Besides a cleansing face wash and a moisturizer that works with your skin type, a makeup primer is the best way to make sure things go smoothly once you use your foundation. While some primers work against your skin rather than with it, we’ve learned after many, many trials that, of all the products to skimp on, a primer is not one of them. Benefit POREfessional Pro Balm, a primer that minimizes the appearance of pores while adding a touch of matte texture to your foundation, is exactly the primer we’ve been searching for.

What Makes It Different:

While many primers tend to feel heavy underneath your makeup, the POREfessional is completely silky and lightweight, practically evaporating onto your skin.

You can either use it alone, under or over makeup, depending on your daily makeup routine.

Besides just minimizing pores, it also helps with the appearance of fine lines. The product is oil-free, so it won’t clog up your pores—it’ll just smooth things over.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Besides being undetectable on your skin, the POREfessional gives you a silky smooth look with just a hit of a matte makeup effect, which is right on trend with the beauty looks we’ve been seeing on the runways this season.

Where to Buy: Benefit POREfessional Pro Balm, $30, BenefitCosmetics.com