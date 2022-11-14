This ‘Miracle’ TikTok-Viral Mascara Helps Shoppers Achieve ‘Faux-Like’ Lashes in Seconds—& It’s on Major Sale Here

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve tried many mascaras, and I have to say the stand-out of the Benefit They’re Real mascara line is the applicator brush. It’s perfectly crafted to separate and lengthen each lash, and the magnetic formula works wonders on even the stubbiest lashes. You might be used to picking this product up at your local beauty store, but we’ll let you in on a secret. If you shop at HSN, you can get in some seriously sneaky discounts on the staples you were going to buy anyway. Plus, you get the added benefits of flexible payments and free shipping when you spend over $75.

The They’re Real magnet line has another very important thing I look for in a mascara: a water-resistant formula. This is different than waterproof. Waterproof formulas are way too much work to scrub off the eyes at the end of the day but water-resistant is the best of both worlds. It stays put all day long without smudging or flaking, and it easily comes off with your favorite makeup remover at the end of the day.

This formula is so good, one reviewer even called it a “miracle mascara.” They wrote, “Im 65 and believe me, I have experimented with a LOT of mascaras. This is by far, the absolute best, easiest to apply mascara ever!! My lashes look thick, long and it takes me less than a minute to achieve these results. No smudge, flaking or negative reactions.”

Benefit Cosmetics 2-pack They’re Real Magnet Mascara

The extender brush in this mascara is magnetically charged to pull out the mascara formula throughout each lash. It’s water-resistant which is my favorite type of mascara because that means it won’t smudge during the day but also won’t be a pain to get off at night. Grabbing them in a two-pack lets you save 50 percent off of the total price.

Benefit They’re Real! Magnetic Mascara

If you just need one tube, take advantage of this deal. The Black Friday price of $22 is the lowest it’s been all season long.

Another reviewer of this formula wrote that it delivers faux-like lashes. “Ive tried a lot of mascaras and my lashes naturally have a curl to it and its hard for my lashes to stand out in photos and with this mascara it does its perfect for every day and for going to events,” they wrote. “The formula is perfect it works.”

Benefit Cosmetics 4-Piece Mascara Set

If you or someone you know is a mascara nut, this is the perfect (and most affordable!) gift to gather for them. First of all it comes with the cutest Benefit-brand stocking so you can use it as gift wrap to present the gift with.

It comes with four of Benefit’s iconic mascaras, including They’re Real, a mini version, and a full size Roller Lash along with a mini. It’s the perfect kit for travel and home, and you can keep both of your mascaras separate instead of always wondering if you packed one or not in your overnight bag. If you purchased each one individually, it would rack you up close to $100, so this Black Friday deal allows for some serious savings.