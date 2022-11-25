This O.G. Cult-Favorite Mascara Is On Sale for 30% Off—Get It Now Before It Sells Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

How’s your wallet looking? Mine’s still quite full because of all of the savings I’m getting. I’m clearly a beauty lover, so I’ve been spending most of my dough on makeup, skincare, and haircare products.

It can be quite an expense for us to have and buying luxury can be pricey—so I’m here to send over some top choice Black Friday and Cyber Monday picks that will keep your bank account in check.

One of my favorite (and many others’ as well) makeup brands is having an incredible sitewide sale of 30% off. Yes, the Benefit Cosmetics is offering 30 percent off all of their products with the code “FRIYAY”. Their bestseller, the Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara is down to only $19 right now while savings last.

Check it out below.

Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara

This O.G. favorite mascara has been around for a long, long time. It’s the go-to makeup product to lengthen, curl, volumize, and lift lashes to heights you’ve never seen before.

It’s a long-wearing formula with a custom domed-tip brush that’s got almost 931 positive reviews on Benefit’s website, a favorite that is bound to sell out quickly, maybe before the sale ends.

Reviewers agree, saying “Of all the different mascaras I’ve bought and tried in the past I always go back to this one. I promise it’s the best! I recommend this to everyone! If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, you know!”

Shop this and many other favorites on Benefit’s website today, Black Friday through Cyber Monday.