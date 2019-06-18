Benefit’s Brand-New Foundation Is the Skin-Brightener You Need in Your Life

Foundation is one of those beauty products that is just so personal. What works for one person could easily not work for another. Benefit is giving us all the options with the new Hello Happy Foundation. You already know the brand’s Soft Blur Foundation in the Hello Happy line. It’s a light coverage cream that smooths out imperfections, all in that ultra-cute packaging. Now, there are two more foundations in the collection for all your complexion needs, whether you’re heading to work or a night out—there’s something for every vibe.

First up is the Hello Happy Flawless Brightening Foundation, a medium-coverage liquid foundation that contains something the brand calls Photochromic Pigments. It’s a blend of pigments that brightens the skin and adjusts depending on whether you’re in natural or artificial light. That means you won’t put makeup on in your bathroom thinking it looks great and then have it look a bit off when you see it outside. (Just me?)

Flawless Brightening Foundation also contains flower acids that can help boost radiance, as well as hyaluronic acid to help maintain hydrated skin. There are 12 ultra-flexible shades in a natural-satin finish. It’s not full-coverage so each hue can work on a variety of skin tones.

If you prefer a more matte look, try the new Hello Happy Velvet Powder Foundation. It’s a mattifying, medium-to-full coverage with shea butter extracts that smooth the skin. It comes in a cute powder compact that contains both a mini sponge and a brush for application options. There are also 12 flexible shades—three light, five medium and four deep.

Both new Benefit foundations retail for $30 and are available on Benefit’s website and in Sephora and Ulta June 25.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.