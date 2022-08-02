Benefit’s New Brow Pencil Somehow Volumizes While It Fills So Of Course I Had to Try It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since I started getting my eyebrows laminated on the regular, I stopped liking how typical eyebrow pencils filled in my sparse areas. I want fluffy — not harsh — brows. But then Benefit came along and changed the game with Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Fiber Eyebrow Pencil. Unlike the pencils I was putting on the sidelines, this one promises a combination of fibers and powder to build depth, dimension, and lightweight volume. Powder in a pencil?!

There are 12 shades to choose from taking into account undertones. Redheads will be happy to see a Warm Auburn hue and there’s even a Cool Grey. As opposed to Benefit’s other pencils, this one is a real, legit pencil that needs sharpening, instead of a retractable one. On the opposite end of the pencil is a spoolie to blend the formula as needed.

Speaking of formula, it contains silk cotton tree fibers to volumize, fill and define, and blended powder particles to create natural-looking depth and fullness.

I don’t know what I was expecting but I’ve never seen a pencil give off such a powdery finish. To compare it to other Benefit faves, Precisely My Brow, Pencil ($25 at Sephora) gives that ultra-fine definition, while Goof Proof Brow Pencil ($25 at Sephora) has a thicker tip for fast filling and shading. Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Fiber Eyebrow Pencil just looks like a typical pencil.

Now, my brows can get seriously hairy but there are still sparse areas. I’m currently in between brow lamination so the hair is totally ungroomed.

With very little effort, I filled in the empty areas and the powder formula actually did make my brows look fuller. It’s pretty crazy that a brow pencil can do that.

If you like full, fluffy brows as I do, you’re going to love Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Fiber Eyebrow Pencil. If you prefer a more defined brow with more dramatic edges, you’ll probably favor Precisely My Brow, Pencil ($25 at Sephora). This is also true if you have very few brow hairs. You’ll need a more defined edge to draw them on.

But for me? I’m skipping the pomade and the micro-brow pencils in favor of this OG style. I added a little of my favorite brow gel to give shape and I officially have a new duo. Just be sure you keep a decent sharpener around.