Benefit Cosmetics Brings Back Its Recalled ‘Gimme Brow’ Gel

Updated on March 13, 2018 at 12:00PM EST:

After a long five months of recall, cult-favorite Benefit Cosmetics’ Gimme Brow+, is officially back in stores. In October 2017, the company voluntarily recalled the OG gel brow volumizer, “Gimme Brow,” saying it didn’t meet their standards. This time around, the formula is essentially the same, but with upgraded and updated ingredients, which means you’ll get great brows without the irritation they once feared.

According to Teen Vogue, the revamped ingredient list complies with “the latest standards set by Benefit’s parent company LVMH.” And that little plus sign tacked onto the end of the name? Well, a representative says it’s meant to emphasize the fact that you’re actually getting serious volume with this gel.

The long wait is over, so head over to a physical Benefit Cosmetics store, the brand’s official site, Sephora, Ulta, Macy’s or Nordstrom to snag the product for its longstanding price, $24.

Original story published on October 30, 2017 at 10:30AM EST:

Benefit Cosmetics prides itself on being the eyebrow authority, so when one of its products is abruptly pulled from shelves, we notice. Just before the weekend, the brand recalled its Gimme Brow Gel, explaining that recent batches of the product didn’t meet “stringent quality standards.”

The best-selling product is a brush-on formula meant to volumize and enhance the appearance of sparse brows. It’s available in three different shades: light, medium and deep.

The full statement reads, “Benefit Cosmetics is committed to the highest levels of quality and doing what’s right for our customers. Out of an abundance of caution, we have initiated a voluntary recall of our Gimme Brow product after discovering that certain batches of the product did not meet our stringent quality standards.”

Although a Benefit employee confirmed to Glamour that this is a voluntary recall, they advise using with extreme caution, since it could lead to irritation or other adverse reactions for some.

For now, Gimme Brow has disappeared from online retailers like Ulta and Sephora. The brand is also working to remove it from brick-and-mortar stores and urges customers to return their tubes as soon as possible for a full refund. And although Benefit has no plans to reformulate their hero product, the goal is to bring it back “as soon as possible.”

In short: It’s better to be safe now than sorry later. So step away from the spoolie brush and sit tight until it’s back on shelves. And if you have more specific questions regarding the Gimme Brow Gel, visit the Benefit website for more deets.