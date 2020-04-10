Benefit’s Family & Friends Sale Is OTW and Nothing is Off the Table

Even while we’re all working from home and only going out for the very essential, there’s something nice about at least having your brows and skin looking groomed and put together. If you’re starting to run out of your everyday beauty products, Benefit’s Friends and Family sale for 2020 is almost here to save the day. Stock up on every eyebrow pencil you could ever want, plus natural-looking foundation, mascara, lip tints, bronzer and more at 20 percent off.

From April 13 to April 16, use code BENEBABE on anything on the Benefit site. Seriously, there are no exclusions here, which is really rare. The discount even applies to value sets, tools and cute Benefit merch. Plus, you get free shipping on orders of more than $50. It’s hard to pick favorites when it comes to a brand like Benefit but we chose some must-haves below to get you started on shopping. Come back here on April 13 to shop and fill your cart with what you need while physical distancing and what you’ll need when you finally get out and about again.

Hoola Matte Bronzer

This shimmer-free bronzer comes in four skin-flattering shades, including the new Caramel (medium–deep) and Toasted (deep).

Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara

You’re not getting lash extensions anytime soon but this mascara is the next best thing.

Brow Styler Eyebrow Pencil & Powder Duo

In 12 waterproof shades, the dual-ended pencil and powder fakes naturally full brows.

Love, Lips & Tints Full-Size Lip Stain Trio

Benefit’s iconic lip and cheek tint now comes in three pretty shades and you can try them all in this affordable set.

Hello Happy Flawless Brightening Foundation

This medium-coverage foundation contains SPF 15.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.