Benefit Cosmetics’ Dr. Feelgood Complexion Balm

Benefit’s Dr. Feelgood retro-glam tin houses a mattifying balm that blurs imperfections, leaving silky skin in its wake. The colorless, weightless refiner reduces pores and lines with a Vitamin C infusion. Heavy-handed swiping can yield a bit of flakiness, so be sure to blend well. It works better over makeup to even out your skin tone than when used as a primer. Perfect for those who embrace an anti-powder lifestyle yet are prone to shine.
Price: $28
Where To Buy: benefitcosmetics.com
