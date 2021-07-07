OK, But I Love The New Pink Benefit x Crocs Collab More Than I Should

I have to admit: I’ve never owned a pair of Crocs. I know they’re comfortable and can be cute with the right ‘fit but they never fit in with my lifestyle. Something has happened lately, though, that has me wondering if it’s time to take the plunge into Crocs world. The Benefit x Crocs collection is the latest collab that has me thinking, okay these are really cute.

Like other Crocs collabs, I have a feeling these are going to go fast. That’s why I’m giving you a heads up on the launch. Officially, the two new pairs hit the Crocs website on July 13 at noon EST. They’re the Benefit Cosmetics pink beauty lovers know, with a glittery translucent upper covered in Jibbitz charms including a real mirror. Grab the clog or the sandal or both if you’re a true stan of the brands. I think I’m most drawn to the sandals for poolside adventures but I hear the clogs are insanely comfortable, too.

Shop the styles July 13 and all the newest beauty products now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

California Kissin’ ColorBalm Moisturizing Lip Balm

There are 16 shades of this hydrating lip balm that has way more pigment than you’d think.

Eye Beam Gel Highlighter For Eyes & Face

Get that dewy, glossy look that’s trending for summer.

Dallas Rosy Bronze Blush

This bronzer has a slightly pinker shade that looks gorgeous across the face and nose.