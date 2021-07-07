This Might Be Benefit Cosmetics Biggest Sale Ever, So Get Ready To Stock Up

Usual beauty sales, even the biggest seasonal retail blowouts, offer 20 or maybe 30 percent off products. That’s still a great deal. But this Benefit Cosmetics sale is up to 40 percent off—at least. Why do we say that? Well, many of the deals are sets that already have a higher retail value than the HSN price. Add a sale onto that and it’s even cheaper.

From now until July 13, fan-fave products such as the Big & Bold Brow Kit, Boi-ing Brightening Concealer and Gold Rush Highlighter are all on sale. If you’re running out of mascara, now’s the time to stock up on all the Benefit options. Vaccinated and getting rid of the mask? Pick up a new lipstick or two. Or maybe you’re all about brow products—this sale has you covered, too. There are dozens of options for every age, skin tone and makeup skill level.

There’s so much to shop but we got you started with a few favorites, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Benefit Cosmetics Bigger & Bolder Brows Kit – Medium 03

This must-have kit contains the 24-hr Brow Setter, ka-BROW! eyebrow cream in Medium 03 (for golden ash brown hair with warm undertones) High Brow Eyebrow Highlighter Pencil in Linen Pink, two stencils (straight and arched) and a stencil holder.

Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer with Brush

Choose from 12 full-coverage concealer shades and get a free brush.

Now to Wow! Lash & Brow 4pc Set 4 Medium

Make your eyes pop with this 4-peice kit that includes They’re Real! Mascara in Jet Black, Gimme Brow+ Brow-Volumizing Fiber Gel in 4 Medium, Roller Lash Mascara in Ink Black and High Brow Eyebrow Highlighter Pencil in Linen Pink.

2-piece Microfilling Pen

Fake a microbladed look with this brow duo that comes in four natural-looking shades. It already had a $50 value so it’s almost half off.

Watt’s Up! Highlighter

This popular sheer, champagne-colored, cream-to-powder highlighter gives that lit-from-within glow.