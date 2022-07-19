This Pore-Erasing Primer Has Millions of Views on TikTok Thanks to Its Ability to Smooth Texture & It’s Finally on Sale

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re like me and spend way too much time standing in front of the mirror evaluating and picking at your pores, then I have good news for you: the TikTok-loved pore-erasing primer that we’ve all seen on our FYP for ages is finally on sale, and it’s not where you think it’d be.

Let me backtrack first. Since the dawn of time (2020), Benefit Cosmetics’ POREfessional primers have been popping up and going viral on TikTok for their ability to instantly smooth out texture and minimize the appearance of pores. I’m not kidding you, there was one period where every day I went on the app, I’d see another user try (and love) the primer. It’s so popular that the hashtag “#POREfessionalprimer” has more than 1.3 million views.

Why is this primer so popular? Because it literally covers up your pores in seconds, people! Just check out user @abbybaffoe’s review of the miracle product.

She kept it real with her 377,000 followers and got up close and personal to her skin to show just how effective the primer is. In the video, she rubs the product on one side of her face and shows how “it just fills in all of those pores and gets rid of so much texture.” She called the primer “magic,” and rightly so.

“As somebody who deals with a lot of texture and bigger pores, this is literally the best primer that I’ve ever used in my life,” she said.

Now, a full size of this primer typically retails for $32, but there’s a way you can save on this cult-favorite product: shopping HSN’s exclusive bundle deals. At the online store, you’ll be able to choose from money-saving duos that are on sale, but you’ve got to act fast—these discounts are only live through the day. Check out the sets below.

Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional Hydrate Primer with Mini

In this set, you’ll get a full and mini-sized bottle of the POREfessional Hydrate Primer for cheaper than you would one bottle alone (which is $32 at most stores). Score! Not only is this makeup essential designed to keep your products in place and ensure that your pores are blurred, but it’s also formulated to hydrate and plump your skin. Hyaluronic acid and shea butter extract are among the product’s hero ingredients, so you can bet that in addition to your skin looking good, it’ll feel fabulous, too.

According to a consumer survey, 98 percent of users said this primer minimized their pore appearance and made their skin look more hydrated and healthy, and 100 percent said it helped their makeup glide on smoothly. With stats like that, this product is undoubtedly the real deal.

Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Super Setter Spray & Primer Mini

Not only do you get the cult-favorite POREfessional primer, but in this HSN exclusive bundle, you also get the brand’s coveted setting spray that’ll ensure your look stays put for hours on end. The combo is usually worth $45, but you can get it for more than 50 percent off right now, thanks to the store’s unprecedented sale. According to a consumer survey, 99 percent of users say their skin looks smoother when they use the setting spray, while 97 percent say it “instantly” sets makeup.

Basically, with this duo, your skin is going to look as smooth as glass. What more could you want?

Benefit Cosmetics 2-piece POREfessional Primer Set

With this HSN exclusive bundle, you’ll get a mini POREfessional Pore Primer with a full-sized POREfessioanl Lite Primer. Alone, the POREfessional Lite Primer costs $32, so you can bet you’re getting a deal with this set. The Lite style gives the same skin-smoothing results but has a more lightweight feel than the typical primer. It’s ideal for those who like no-makeup makeup looks and who can’t stand the feeling of foundation on the face.