The One Thing: Benefit Cosmetics’ Fine-One-One Lip & Cheek Color

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

It’s December and that means our summer tan and glow are long gone and we stand in front of the mirror wondering what to do with our pasty skin. Sometimes we brush on too much blush or bronzer to get that color we want and end up looking a bit too flushed or shimmery. Out of all the options available, it can be difficult choosing the right color or formula – cream, powder, or liquid. But fear not, Benefit’s new Fine-One-One is a sheer brightening color for cheeks and lips and that may be all you need this winter.

What Makes It Different:

Unlike other products touted as lip and cheek stains, this color is sheer so you can blend it right into your cheeks without worrying about getting too much color.

It comes in a cute rose gold twist-up tube that opens up to three gorgeous colors – pink champagne, sheer watermelon, and soft coral.

It also doubles as a sheer lip color so bring this with you whenever you need a little pop on your cheeks or lips.

The sheer formula doesn’t just add color, it also brightens and lifts.

Why It’s The One Thing:

The formula builds a soft color that brightens any dull complexion. The cute twist-up tube makes it easy to take it with you wherever you’re going in case you’re looking a little drab. All you have to do is apply it starting at the apple of your cheeks up to your temple then blend in with your fingers to get a subtle sheer color. You can do the same on your lips to enhance your own natural color, plus it makes them feel soft. If you want a touch of color but fear the intensity of creams or powders, Fine-One-One is the one to try. It’s also sheer enough to layer over your other favorite cheek stains!

Benefit Fine-One-One, $30, benefitcosmetics.com