Benefit Combined Some of Its Best-Sellers Into One Big Face Palette

It makes sense Benefit Cosmetics’ first product was a blush (back in 1976!). Although the brand has expanded into being known for brows, lashes and complexion products, it’s the face powders that fans continue to stan. Benefit’s Cheek Stars Reunion Tour palette brings together all these fan-favorites, as well as some new updated shades and formulas. It’s all in one 5-shade palette with a mini brush for easy application on the go.

Whether you’re always traveling and need one palette that does it all or your bathroom is a mess (like mine is!) and you want to downsize a little, a face palette can be ultra-helpful. You can bronze, contour, highlight and apply blush with ease, as well as even pop a little on your lids if you want to get creative. The monochromatic look is trending like crazy, after all.

In the Cheek Stars Reunion Tour, you’ll get full sizes of the iconic Hoola bronzer, as well as Cookie, a golden-pearl highlighter. You’ll also get updated shades including: Dallas, a rosy bronze that’s now deeper with more pink; Sugarbomb, a bolder swirl of shades; and Georgia, a pearl peach with warm undertones.

Love the idea of a face palette but this one a little too big? No worries. Benefit has you covered with the 3-shade Cheek Stars Mini Reunion Tour Palette. It includes Sugarbomb, Hoola and Georgia.

And Georgia stans, there’s something for you, too. The creamy peach blush is back with an even bolder bite. Put your best face forward with rosy cheeks and shimmering highlight.

