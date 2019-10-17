Benefit’s Brow Zings Brow Palette Just Got Easier to Use

After 30 years, Benefit has updated one of its most iconic products. Previously, its brow palette included a double-sided brush, mini tweezers and one eyebrow shade in both wax and powder formulas. Now, Benefit Zings Pro Palette includes everything you need for a full-brow look that will last even longer (up to 12 hours!). The brand updated its formulas to make the powder less powdery and the wax less waxy. It’s a real, full eyebrow palette this time around and there isn’t a lot like it on the market.

The OG Benefit Zings Palette (which will be slowly fazed out) comes in six different shades. The new Pro Palette comes in two: light-medium and medium-deep. Before you panic, there are multiple eyebrow shades within one palette. Each has four long-wearing powders (in that light-medium or medium-deep family), as well as two high-pigment wax shades, a clear wax, a dual-ended angled brush for wax application, a flat tapered brush for powder and a spoolie. Phew.

You can basically create a bunch of different eyebrow looks with these. Try the clear wax alone for that boy brow natural vibe, or layer on formulas for a full-on Insta brow. There’s a lot you can do with one palette. Plus, it’s great for travel—especially with that big mirror.

Grab the Benefit Brow Zings Pro Palette for $39 at Ulta now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.