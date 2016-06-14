Benefit’s New 9-Piece Eyebrow Collection Is a Serious Game-Changer

Conduct an incredibly unscientific poll among any woman you know and you’ll probably find at least one of them swears by Benefit’s Gimme Brow. The volumizing fiber-gel reached cult-status thanks to the way it beefs up even the most anemic hairs (my over-tweezed-in-the-early-aughts-and-still-recovering brows notwithstanding.) Yet aside from a few other products—and a few hundred Brow Bars, no biggie—the brand hasn’t released a full collection targeted specifically to eyebrows until now.

Complete with a conditioning primer, a cream-gel definer, a highlighter, and yes, a new shade of Gimme Brow, among others, the nine-piece range will run you anywhere from $5 for an adjustable pencil sharpener to $32 for Brow Zings, a pocket-sized wax and powder compact that comes with an angled brush and mini tweezers.

And—because it’s Benefit—every product is adorably packaged in flashy silver tubes, which, in my opinion, makes them way easier to find in my makeup bag than Gimme Brow’s clear tubes.

Excited yet? Check out the gallery above for a quick rundown of every item before they officially launch on June 24.