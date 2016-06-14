Benefit’s New 9-Piece Eyebrow Collection Is a Serious Game-Changer

Conduct an incredibly unscientific poll among any woman you know and you’ll probably find at least one of them swears by Benefit’s Gimme Brow. The volumizing fiber-gel reached cult-status thanks to the way it beefs up even the most anemic hairs (my over-tweezed-in-the-early-aughts-and-still-recovering brows notwithstanding.) Yet aside from a few other products—and a few hundred Brow Bars, no biggie—the brand hasn’t released a full collection targeted specifically to eyebrows until now.
Complete with a conditioning primer, a cream-gel definer, a highlighter, and yes, a new shade of Gimme Brow, among others, the nine-piece range will run you anywhere from $5 for an adjustable pencil sharpener to $32 for Brow Zings, a pocket-sized wax and powder compact that comes with an angled brush and mini tweezers.
And—because it’s Benefit—every product is adorably packaged in flashy silver tubes, which, in my opinion, makes them way easier to find in my makeup bag than Gimme Brow’s clear tubes.
Excited yet? Check out the gallery above for a quick rundown of every item before they officially launch on June 24.
You prime your face, your lids, and your lips, so why not your brows? This serum-gel has keratin and soy proteins, and can be applied on its own to condition brows or under other brow products to extend their wear. It dries clear and soft, not crunchy, but it worked best for me when I wore it underneath another gel formula, rather than a pencil.
Finally! You won’t have to wipe off the brush once you take it out of its tube! The water-resistant brush-on highlighting gel deposits just the right amount of product.
This true cream-gel, which comes in six shades, feels more like a wax to me. But because the product is packaged with the tiny angled brush, there’s almost zero chance it'll get separated from the pot.
The insanely popular brow gel now comes in a new shade for those that fell in between Light/Medium and Medium/Deep. Aptly, it’s called Medium.
This dual-ended pencil has a spoolie on one side and an angled crayon at the other. It deposits a good amount of color at once, so it’s best for filling in sparse brows, rather than making precise lines.
Just as the name would suggest, the precise, fine point of this pencil will help you draw tiny, believable hairs for a natural look.
I recently ran into my ex-boyfriend at a bagel store in our hometown, and even though I’d usually revel in the fact that I came out of that relationship on top, I couldn’t help but want to run in the opposite direction. You see, I hadn’t filled in my brows that morning, and while I never want to look like I tried too hard, I just looked like I didn’t try. This pocket-sized wax-and-powder compact is the antidote.
A clear setting gel that dries super quickly without looking crunchy: It does exist.
The brand reformulated the original highlighter pencils for a smoother, less-chalky application. High brow is a natural-looking, pink-ish finish that looks a little obvious on darker skin tones, and High Brow Glow is a more traditional, champagne color. I liked the latter so much, I used it in the inner corners of my eyes, too.
