Benefit Brow Bar: Perfecting Brows, One Stray Hair at a Time

Believe it or not, eyebrows are an important part of your face. A look isn’t complete without clean and attractive brows. Not everyone, however, has been blessed with naturally thick and shapely brows. Benefit has come up with a solution for those who are in need of some brow TLC. Benefit Brow Bars have recently been rising up all over. These bars have licensed professionals ready and willing to help you get rid of stray hairs.

At the Benefit Brow Bar locations you can get not only your eyebrows shaped and waxed, but also lash treatments, brow tinting, and even face, body and bikini waxing. All of these services are available with or without an appointment. On your birthday, you can even get a free brow arch service at the Brow Bar locations.

For instance, you can go also go in for Brow mapping, a process used to determine the perfect brow shape for your face. It is a service that was created by the experts at Benefit to help women create the perfect face-fitting brows. There are three easy steps used in the process. First, you have to line up a pencil with the inner corner of your nose and the inner corner of your eye and, using the brow zings, make a mark. Next, you line up your pencil with the outer corner of your nose and through the outer corner of where your pupil is, then make another mark. Finally, line up the outer corner of your nose with the outer corner of your eye and make the last mark.

Benefit also offers brow kits that can be purchased for you to perfect your eyebrows on your own. Brows a-go-go is a popular option for at-home brow and eye looks. This kit contains all the things you need for flawless brows, including brow zings. You can even purchase the brow zings alone, available in light, medium, and dark, this product is universally appealing. Rave reviews have been received about these Benefit staples. Assorted brow gels and pencils are other Benefit brow products available at any location their products are sold, so there is no longer a reason for you to let your brows go astray.