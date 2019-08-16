Here’s How to Try Benefit’s New Full-Coverage Concealer For Free

If you’ve ever had trouble finding your perfect concealer (in both shade and formula) Benefit is here to help. Today, the brand launches Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer, Benefit’s first full-coverage liquid concealer and one that’s been in the works for years. Like the OG Boi-ing, this one covers under-eye circles in a big way. If you’re a full-coverage fan, a liquid formula can really help give you the coverage you need and allow you to customize a thin swipe or a few layers.

And you don’t have to stress about the layers caking up—it’s called “Cakeless” for a reason. “It doesn’t crease, it doesn’t cake, it doesn’t crack when you smile. It also has algae extract in there that’s known to perfect the skin,” said Maggie Ford Danielson, Chief Beauty Ambassador for Benefit at this morning’s launch event in Los Angeles.

There are 12 shades under light, medium and deep categories. “This concealer is amazing. You all know I’m a full-coverage bitch,” added Patrick Starrr, who was tapped to help with the launch. “I’m just baffled that a ‘girl next door’ type of brand has partnered with someone like me, who is more so about drag and full-coverage. And it just goes to show the trust we have in each other…They partnered with a fat ass bitch like me who’s bald. I’m a true lover of this brand.”

The new formula is totally smudge-proof and water-resistant thanks to specially coated pigments. “It’s two years in the making,” Kate Helfrich, who leads innovation at Benefit, told Stylecaster. “It’s life-proof. It’s waterproof. This is a really specific recipe. It’s the perfect amount of pigment. It’s the perfect amount of polymer.”

Benefit is so sure you’re going to like the concealer, it’s giving it away for free just today for launch day. Take the online quiz and pay $5.95 for shipping and handling. Miss the deal? If you’re in Los Angeles, you can head to the pop-up at 373 N. Bedford Dr. in Beverly Hills, CA, to get shade matched and grab a free Sprinkles cupcake with your purchase. It’s open until August 23.

Otherwise, grab the Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer for $22 on the Benefit website and everywhere else Benefit is sold, like Ulta.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.