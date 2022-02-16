Benefit Is Literally Giving Away Concealer to Celebrate Its Eye-Brightening New Launch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are two newbies to Benefit’s Boi-ing Concealer fam — one a much-needed shade extension and the other, an under-eye brightener that will make it look like you slept a full eight hours. In celebration of the new Boi-ing Bright On Concealer and shade extensions of the Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer, the brand is giving away 10,000 full-size concealers — but today only.

First, let’s talk about the brand-new Boi-ing Bright On Concealer, which actually isn’t a concealer in the typical sense of the word. This sheer formula is more of a color-corrector and an under-eye brightener than a full-coverage concealer. It will lightly cover imperfections but more so give your eyes a hydrating boost. The serum-like formula contains vitamin C, red algae extract, pearl and color-correcting pigments.

There are 12 sheer shades with pink, yellow and peach tones to target under-eye discoloration by neutralizing brown, blue or purple tones. Each of the 12 shades will work with a variety of skin tones — this isn’t meant to be an exact color match. You can wear it on your own for a no-makeup makeup look, or apply on top of a more full-coverage concealer for extra brightening.

What is meant to be an exact color match? Benefit’s Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer ($24 at Benefit). This formula is full-coverage but not cakey, hence the name. When it launched, folks loved the formula and the easy-to-use sponge applicator but not the shade range. Now, there are 30 hues from fair to deepest-dark, taking into account undertones. Because everyone should be able to find their concealer match.

Head to Benefit’s website to take the shade-matching quiz to find your best shade in both formulas and secure your free concealer while supplies last.