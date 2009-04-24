Benefit Announces New Fragrance Line

After two years, the Ford sisters are finally ready to debut Benefit Cosmetics’ newest real estate, Crescent Row. Scheduled for a July 1st launch, the trio of scents is inspired by Georgian townhouses in Bath, England, (and the fictional women imagined to reside within). Crescent Row is intended to be the pillar of the Benefit fragrance franchise, which, until now, has consisted of Maybe Baby and B Spot, according to WWD.

With packaging in line with the theme, the front of each box features a door. When lined up next to each other, the crescent’s facade is formed, and, when opened, the front of the carton flips down to reveal the “building’s” interior. Even the bottles themselves are designed to look like cocktail shakers – doesn’t get much cuter than that.

I want all three just so I can create the Crescent Row on my dresser.

Oh, and for those of you who care what the scents actually smell like (and not just the unbelievable cuteness of the packaging): Laugh With Me LeeLee is woody with top notes of cassis, melon and citrus; a heart of black violet, lily and jasmine; and a drydown of blond wood, amber and santal. There’s Something About Sophia is an oriental with top notes of mango and freesia; middle notes of sheer lily, jasmine sambac and peony petal; and a drydown of musk, white caramel and vanilla bean. My Place or Yours Gina has top notes of pink pepper, bergamot and tangerine; a heart of peony, wild raspberry and white lily; and base notes of patchouli, tonka bean and vanilla.

But with packaging like this, does it really matter what is in the bottles?

Laugh With Me LeeLee, Something About Sofia, and My Place or Yours Gina; $36; benefitcosmetics.com