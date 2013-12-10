The One Thing: Benefit’s Countdown to Love Advent Calendar

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Holiday gifting can be a bit of a struggle. When you’ve got a budget and a bevy of friends to shop for, finding the one perfect gift can be a little tough. So, when you’re able to find one gift that works for just about everyone, you buy, buy, buy. Plus, when it’s a gift that good, you’re pretty much allowed to snag one for yourself, too. When we came across the Countdown to Love Advent Calendar from Benefit, we knew we’d solved quite a few holiday gifting issues.

MORE: Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide: 10 Beauty Gifts You’ll Love to Give

What Makes It Different:

With 24 doors of mini benefit products, anyone on the receiving end of this calendar will feel like she got 24 presents, so you’ll win plenty of brownie points for being the best gift giver.

The products are all of benefit’s best sellers in universally flattering shades, so it’s ideal for everyone.

Because the products are miniature, they’re perfect for on-the-go beauty while you’re traveling for the holidays.

Why It’s The One Thing:

We love a good multifaceted present, and the fact that this advent calendar has 24 beauty products for $68, it’s an absolute steal.

Where to Buy: Benefit Countdown to Love Advent Calendar, $68, Benefitcosmetics.com