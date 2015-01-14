5 Bar Soap Products to Try For Your Next Shower

Bar soap might not live in the jazzy, graphically-decorated home that most shower gels do, but that doesn’t mean this form of cleanser should be ignored next time you’re hopping in the shower. While they’re often overlooked and are less travel-friendly once you’ve added water, there are plenty of bar soaps out there that can get you clean without drying out your skin. Many are specifically formulated with ingredients to moisturize, cleanse, and exfoliate the skin on your body. In fact, you could end up saving money by switching to a bar soap, as we’ve all accidentally applied too much body wash gel and watched the excess slowly slide down the drain. Interested? Here are a few products to check out that might catch your eye and change your mind about this solid soap.

