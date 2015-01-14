5 Bar Soap Products to Try For Your Next Shower

Bar soap might not live in the jazzy, graphically-decorated home that most shower gels do, but that doesn’t mean this form of cleanser should be ignored next time you’re hopping in the shower. While they’re often overlooked and are less travel-friendly once you’ve added water, there are plenty of bar soaps out there that can get you clean without drying out your skin. Many are specifically formulated with ingredients to moisturize, cleanse, and exfoliate the skin on your body. In fact, you could end up saving money by switching to a bar soap, as we’ve all accidentally applied too much body wash gel and watched the excess slowly slide down the drain. Interested? Here are a few products to check out that might catch your eye and change your mind about this solid soap.
This soap is formulated with argan oil, a popular moisturizing and skin smoothing ingredient in skin care as well as many hair care products including shampoo and conditioner. While one side of the product is smooth, the other side features raised bristles made out of soap that can massage your skin as you wash.
(Wild Argan Oil Massage Soap, $6, thebodyshop—usa.com)
One of the biggest complaints heard about body soap in general, whether that be gel or a solid, is that it's drying to the skin. This lathering product contains a moisturizing cream that replenishes skin with hydration after gently cleansing. It actually feels more like a silky lotion when you're using it than a soap.
(Dove White Beauty Bar, $3, target.com)
Drunk Elephant's JuJu Bar has an ingredient list that is sure to catch your eye if you're looking for a exfoliating and cleansing bar soap. Made with bamboo powder, this ingredient generally acts as an exfoliate, gently removing the dead skin cells on your body while marula oil, which is rich in omegas and antioxidants, heals skin.
(Drunk Elephant JuJu Bar, $28, sephora.com)
Why should Deadsea Salt intrigue you? While it might surprise you, the ingredient not only soothes skin, but works to keep moisture locked inside of your skin. This mineral-rich bar also resets your skin to its natural and normal pH level.
(AHAVA Moisturizing Salt Soap, $10, nordstorm.com)
While pricey, this product is made with beauty ingredient of the moment, charcoal, which cleanses skin of toxins and promotes a healthier, brighter complexion. It also features a mineral-rich sea mud—a spa like concoction that exfoliates skin.
(Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar, $45, sephora.com)