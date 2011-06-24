Bejeweled And Bedazzled

I think I’m in love. Every once in a while a high-end luxury product comes around, and I just can’t stop myself from buying it. This collection called Belmacz Beauty is pure decadence. While scouring the internet recently, I found the brand on a hot new website called Cult Beauty, which is touting itself as the new Net-A-Porte of beauty.

This incredibly luxurious line of makeup was created by the famous Belmacz jewellery house designer Julia Muggenburg. She has fused together make up, precious metals and jewels in an original and different approach to beauty with the same attention to detail that she applies when crafting her beautiful jewelry line.

The Oyster Pearl Powder is a mix of finely crushed pearls and translucent powder that illuminates the skin in an ethereal dusting of lightness. It smells like rose and is really magical when dusted on the face or body.

Halo is a beauty balm containing rosehip oil, crushed pearls, 24 carat gold leaf and cocoa butter for skin that begs to be caressed. It’s the most glamorous moisturizer you can apply.

Blitz, a 24 carat gold leaf cream eye shadow, is a fun disco-like party in a jar that that blends on the skin to create gilded lids the Gods would be jealous of. Go easy and save it for fun summer night parties, as a little goes a long way.

Glow is a collection of gold-infused lip pots with skin-loving oils and minerals to create a soft, sumptuous pout. They are sheer and light and come in an array of five shades. If you feel like a splurge, these treasures are surly worth it!

