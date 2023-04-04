Reviewers Say This $24 Shampoo & Conditioner Set Left Their Frizzy Strands ‘Sleek & Smooth’ After Just One Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As the temperatures heat up, it’s time to start thinking about all things frizz control for your hair care routine. Humidity can play a huge role in the styling and manageability of your strands, so you’ll want to double down on anti-static products for those inevitable dog days of summer. The easiest way to start is by switching out your go-to shampoo and conditioner for something more frizz targeted.

The Bellisso Keratin Shampoo & Conditioner Set

should be a top contender; it’s been called “by far one of the best” by reviewers for its ability to transform brittle, damaged strands into a soft, shiny dream. Folks claim that “from the moment” they started to use it, they’ve “seen a big difference” in texture, shine and even fullness.

Bellisso Keratin Shampoo and Conditioner Set

The wash duo

is enriched by the benefits of keratin, which offers strength and protection to damaged follicles and split ends by forming a barrier around each strand. The formula was created alongside salon experts who specialize in repairing hair that appears too far gone, and contains highly nourishing ingredients like argan oil, collagen, vitamin B5 and silk proteins, which build the hair back up to its former glory. It’s also completely safe to use on color treated hair—in fact, those with over-bleached styles may find it incredibly helpful.

With over 4,500 five-star ratings

, it’s hard to second guess the affordable duo’s powers. Reviewers say it “lathers up nicely” and effectively washes the hair without “stripping it of its natural oils or leaving any residue behind.”

“I have long, thick, wavy hair that tends to frizz in humid weather, and I can honestly say that this set has helped to tame my frizz and keep my hair looking sleek and smooth. I also appreciate that it is sulfate-free and safe for color-treated hair,” shared one fan.

Another had similar praise for the set: ”I don’t really give reviews, but this one is a must. I’ve only used this shampoo and conditioner

once, but it is amazing right out of the gate. I am a 41 year old Native American male with the typical straight and very dark brown longer hair that comes from that. I can honestly say that I can’t stop touching my hair. It just feels and looks so much softer and healthier, which is odd to write.”

Some shoppers claim the products

have also helped with hair loss, noting that their strands no longer fall out in clumps after implementing the set into their regular routine (Bellisso also carries a wash set that caters to flat, thinning stands.)

Get ahead of the summer’s impending frizz by stocking up on the Bellisso Keratin Shampoo & Conditioner Set

, alongside other bestsellers from the brand, while it’s all on sale. Sign up for subscribe & save orders so you never run out—just make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Even hair growth product skeptics are “blown away” by this set’s results.

Bellisso Purple Shampoo & Conditioner

Calling all those with blonde or silver strands: You’ll want to keep this duo in your shower to maintain your vibrant color.

Bellisso Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner

This ACV set

targets dandruff and an itchy scalp. Plus, it also works wonders for those with oily roots.