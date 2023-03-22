Shoppers Noticed ‘Less Hair Falling’ Within a Week of Using This $14 Biotin Serum—’Hairline Has Never Looked Thicker’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Biotin is easily one of the most popular go-tos for solving hair loss and thinning. The beneficial vitamin encourages your body’s natural production of keratin, which is responsible for keeping your strands healthy and strong. If you’re finding your locks are far from where you’d like them to be, there are quite a few ways to increase your biotin intake, including applying topical products like a biotin-infused hair serum.

Amazon carries an array of anti-hair loss products that come with high shopper approval, including Bellisso’s targeted treatments. Even hair growth product skeptics found the brand’s biotin shampoo and conditioner set to be a game changer—and reviewers are singing similar praises for the matching Biotin Hair Thickening Serum, which boasts a 4.3-star rating.

Bellisso Biotin Hair Thickening Serum

The biotin serum promises to bring three major changes to thinning, weak strands: Thicker follicles, repaired damage and incredible shine. The formula was made alongside salon professionals to bring consumers the best product possible for at-home use. Therefore, it offers more than just long-term growth benefits; it was also “engineered for dazzling shine” while botanical extracts sunflower, lavender and evening primrose oil smooth and manage frizz and tangles.

Amazon users have claimed to see “less hair falling” within a week of use, alongside “a lot less breakage” on their fragile strands. Though some folks point out it can make your roots greasy, others note that you just need to make sure you don’t overdo how much you apply in order to avoid this.

“As a cosmetology student and someone who’s obsessed with all things hair care, I’ve had my fair share of expensive hair oils that are just greasy and weigh down your hair while having no ingredients that will help your hair long term,” wrote one person. “This stuff is my new holy grail and will forever be in my hair care kit. After having a lot of my baby hairs ripped out from a fellow classmate, me and my big forehead came to Amazon to try and find a new hair growth oil. My hairline has NEVER looked thicker or grown faster.”

A thicker hairline? Consider us blown away. Grab the biotin serum while it’s on sale for less than $14.