Bella Thorne Dyed Her Hair Firetruck Red, and We Can’t Look Away

Look up the definition of “red” in the dictionary, and next to it, you’ll likely see a picture of Bella Thorne‘s new hair. The 20-year-old actress, who is no stranger to coloring her hair vibrant shades (from hot pink to midnight blue to icy blonde), recently debuted brightest hair color yet: firetruck red.

On Tuesday, the “Famous in Love” star tweeted a low-key selfie showing off her new ‘do. In the photo, Thorne, dressed in a casual black hoodie, can be seen smiling while biting the sleeve of her sweatshirt, as her bright red locks peek out from underneath her hood. “Cheeky with my new color,” she captioned the shot, alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Given how many times Thorne has changed her hair color in her life time (we estimate about a billion), we can confirm that she’s been a redhead before. (It’s arguably the color she’s most known for.) Though, we’ve never seen her locks this blinding.

Thorne’s new hair looks so red that it almost looks like it’s been digitally altered. And though she hasn’t shown it off on Instagram, we’re sure she isn’t afraid to turn up the heat on her hair color, so it’s a good possibility her locks are actually that red. Place your bets on what color Thorne is going to try out next.