Bella Thorne Just Nabbed a Deal With Neutrogena

Bella Thorne is certainly making a name for herself in Hollywood, and her latest announcement proves that her hard work is paying off. Bella broke the news — via Instagram video — that she officially signed on as Neutrogena’s latest spokesperson. The video, below, features Bella washing her face in slow motion (don’t you just wish water looked like this when you washed your face?) and signing her name with a kiss with, of course, Neutrogena lip color.

The 16-year-old “Shake It Up” actress is following in the footsteps of other Disney darlings Vanessa Hudgens and Miranda Cosgrove, who have been Neutrogena spokespeople in the past. Though we agree that the girl has good skin, we’re pretty sure she needs a hair contract, too.

