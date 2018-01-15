StyleCaster
Bella Thorne’s Crazy-Colorful Hair Evolution Will Have You Seeing the Rainbow

Photo: Getty Images/STYLECASTER

If you follow Bella Thorne on Instagram, you know that she loves to change up her hair—a lot. From her days as a Disney Channel actress, when she sported auburn-red locks, to her time with blue, pink, orange, mint-blonde, and ice-white hair (sometimes, all at once), the 20-year-old is the definition of a hair chameleon.

MORE: The Relatable Reason Bella Thorne Dates More Men Than Women

Because we’re sure the “Famous in Love” star’s tresses are nowhere done changing, we decided to look back on her crazy-awesome hair evolution—from the insanely colorful from the more subdued. We might not be able to pull off neon shades like pink and purple, but at least we can live vicariously through Thorne’s hair. Check out Thorne’s epic hair evolution (and see the rainbow), ahead.

1 of 32
Bella Thorne Beauty
March 2008
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
February 2009
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
February 2009
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
April 2009
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
April 2010
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
September 2010
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
March 2011
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
November 2011
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
February 2012
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
July 2012
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
March 2013
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
November 2013
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
March 2014
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
October 2014
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
June 2015
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
December 2015
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
April 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
November 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
December 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
January 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
April 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
April 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
May 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
June 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
July 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
July 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne Beauty
August 2017
Photo: Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

August 2017
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

October 2017
November 2017
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

November 2017
Bella Thorne Beauty
December 2017
Photo: Getty Images

