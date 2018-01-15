Bella Thorne’s Crazy-Colorful Hair Evolution Will Have You Seeing the Rainbow

If you follow Bella Thorne on Instagram, you know that she loves to change up her hair—a lot. From her days as a Disney Channel actress, when she sported auburn-red locks, to her time with blue, pink, orange, mint-blonde, and ice-white hair (sometimes, all at once), the 20-year-old is the definition of a hair chameleon.

Because we’re sure the “Famous in Love” star’s tresses are nowhere done changing, we decided to look back on her crazy-awesome hair evolution—from the insanely colorful from the more subdued. We might not be able to pull off neon shades like pink and purple, but at least we can live vicariously through Thorne’s hair. Check out Thorne’s epic hair evolution (and see the rainbow), ahead.