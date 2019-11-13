Bella Thorne’s New “Abnormal” Hair Color is Kind Of Stunning

Celebrities change their hair all the time, often inspiring our own hair switch-ups. Even hairstylists appreciate when you take a photo of a celeb to the salon to help them understand exactly what you want. That being said, more unnatural hair colors are a bit tough to recreate—as cool as they are. Bella Thorne’s green hair though is actually kind of do-able if you’re starting with the right hue. The ombré look makes her mermaid shade more laid-back, as if she just decided to casually go green on a whim. Which to be honest, she might have done.

Thorne shared a photo of her new hair to Instagram with the caption, “Yeah I love to do abnormal changes to my hair.” She previously had a blonde ombré ‘do and just dyed the light pieces green. The roots of her hair are still her natural light brown/dirty blonde. The bold look is courtesy of colorist Joseph Michael. Because Michael is an ambassador for Richy Hair Extensions, it’s possible the green parts are faux hair. Or she has hair extensions and a fantasy color at the same time. Either way, the end result is actually really pretty.

If you have lightened or naturally blonde hair and want to try a green hue, there are a few easy-to-use options on the market. We love Arctic Fox Hair Color in Phantom Green ($13.99 at Arctic Fox), Good Dye Young Semi-Permanent Hair Color in Kowabunga Green ($17.99 at Sally Beauty) and Overtone Vibrant Green Complete System ($47 at Overtone).

