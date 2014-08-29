Bella Thorne’s Weirdest Beauty Habit, Must-Have Products, and More

Actress Bella Thorne has quickly become one of our favorite ones to watch on the red carpet. The “Shake It Up!” Disney Channel star may have only started hitting the step and repeat in the past few years, but recently, she’s stepped into the limelight as everyone’s favorite redhead. Never one to play it safe in the beauty department, Thorne’s become one of our must-see actresses based on her innovative hairstyles and beautiful makeup looks.

Recently, we got the chance to ask Thorne all of the things we’ve been wondering about when it comes to her beauty habits, and she was awesome enough to answer on video. From her weirdest beauty habit (we never would’ve guessed this one) to her must-have products (Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Pink Grapefruit Acne Wash), watch the video below to learn all beauty things Bella!

Image via Paul Archuleta/Film Magic