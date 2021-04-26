Bella Hadid Just Brought Back The Most Popular Y2K Hair Trend

All you have to do is swipe through TikTok for a few minutes to see how much Y2K style has taken over the younger generation. From low-rise jeans to Juice Couture tracksuits, it’s all about the early aughts. Celebs are jumping in on the trend, too. Bella Hadid’s recent Y2K hairstyle is both shocking (a zigzig part again?!) and not so much considering she’s been rocking low-rise bootcut jeans, baby tees and platform slides. But a zigzag part?! Yup.

Friday night, Gigi Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday with longtime love Zayn Malik, as well as her mom and sister, Yolanda and Bella Hadid. There were a million balloons, flowers and a grilled cheese truck—which sounds like a pretty epic birthday. The Hadid sisters looked incredible, as usual, both rocking Y2K trends from their hair to their boots. But it was Bella’s hair that really stood out. If you were a teenager in the early 2000s, chances are you tried a zigzag part to varying success. Maybe you even had a Part Pizazz tool to make it easier. (Just me?)

This modern zigzag was created by hairstylist Laura Polko. She posted a stunning photo of Bella, which also shows the makeup by Patrick Ta. Apparently, we’re also doing black-rimmed eyeliner! Everything old is new again. Of course, the birthday girl also went for an early-aughts trend. Polko took the bubble pony into 2021 by making tiny little bubble pieces framing Gigi’s face.

And if you’re drooling over their outfits, you’re in luck. You can shop Gigi’s Isa Boulder Shield Sweater ($335 at Nordstrom) now.