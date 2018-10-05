Bella Hadid Wowed in a Triple-Tier Bun on the Cover of ‘Harper’s Bazaar Arabia’

For her second-ever Harper’s Bazaar Arabia cover, Bella Hadid appeared in a series of looks, including a tall, triple-tier bun and Bulgari jewels. The photoshoot took place in Rome and was shot by photographer Mariano Vivanco with hair by Joey George.

The 21-year-old model spoke to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia about channeling both an Italian and an Arabian princess for her look. “Portraying both an Italian diva and an Arabian princess, I feel I have to capture the strength and vibrant internal beauty of both kinds of woman,” she said. In one of the looks, Hadid has a necklace and matching earrings on, which are made of pink gold, emeralds, amethysts, turquoises and diamonds. Her strapless dress is by Oscar de la Renta.

Though it’s unclear how Hadid’s impressive bun was made, George gave a hint on his Instagram. “all those hot glue gun burns🔥 I endured were worth THIS,” captioned an Instagram of Hadid’s cover shot, leading fans to believe that the triple-tier bun was made with a lot of hot glue.

To celebrate her cover, Hadid took to her Instagram to share two pictures from the shoot and thank Harper’s Bazaar Arabia for having her. Along with a picture of her now-iconic triple-tier bun, the pictures also included a shot of Hadid in a green hood matching her jeweled necklace and striking eyes.