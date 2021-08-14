Bella Hadid’s New Tattoos Are Actually $12 Temps & I Need Them

We’re constantly following when a celeb gets a tattoo, especially a small one, for inspo for our next ink. Although it’s not always the easiest to recreate, especially considering they see the best of the best artists in LA and NYC. Well, it seems Bella Hadid’s tattoos are seriously easy to steal—at least temporarily. The model posted a cute slideshow of pictures to her Instagram, in which you can see a cute butterfly on her chest and three little dots under her belly button.

Obviously, Hadid’s other tattoos are real but these new ones are from Inked by Dani, a brand of individually hand-drawn dainty tattoos perfect for faking a tat. It looks like she’s wearing a butterfly from one pack and the three tree dots from another.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Barely There Pack contains more than 20 black line drawing tattoos that are simple and ultra-minimal. There are a few variations of the black dots Hadid is wearing. These look especially cute on small places like fingers.

On the flip side, her butterfly is from the Fine Line Pack, which features more whimsical designs such as butterflies, flowers, stars, moons and planets.

The brand also makes the cutest LGBTQ+ Pride-ready back Rainbow Pack ($12.99 at Ulta), as well as wedding-themed Bride To Be Pack ($12.99 at Ulta) and even Color Nail Art ($9.99 at Ulta). Wear a bunch together (including on your nails) for a trendy maximalist vibe. And you’ll spend about a fifth the price of a real tattoo. And hey, if you love it on your body, then you’ll know it’s meant to be for life.