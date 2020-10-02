Bella Hadid Looked Looked a ’90s Supermodel at the Savage x Fenty Show

Last night was the second Savage x Fenty show and stars such as Lizzo, Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk and Rihanna (of course), stunned in sexy lingerie. They all looked incredible. Bella Hadid’s Savage x Fenty show look was especially noteworthy as her beauty look made her resemble a ’90s supermodel. You can thank Fenty Beauty global makeup artists Hector Espinal and Priscilla Ono, as well as hairstylist Yusef Williams. Wait until you see this look.

The look is a bit Breakfast at Tiffany’s but make it Savage, as one commenter noted and we couldn’t agree more. Hadid rocked beehive-style hair with stylized “baby hair.” (That isn’t actually her baby hair, of course) Her makeup is pretty much all lashes with straight liner on her lower lashline, tons of blush and pink glossy lips. Stu-ning.

Hadid was part of the Black Widow scene of the show. Espinal shared the products he used on the models. “For the ‘Black Widow’ scene, we used 1920s imagery as inspiration for a dark beauty look,” he said in a statement. “We blocked out brows and layered feathered lashes, blending mattes and shimmers to create dimension and depth with darkness. We finished off with a dark bold lip and a black heart to match the Black Widow’s soul.”

Shop the products below to recreate Hadid’s look at home because why not? Have fun with it.

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Available in 50 shades!

Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil In How Many Carats?!

In “pure platinum sparkle.”

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Underdawg

A deep burgundy.

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in PMS

In a moody brown.

Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette In 6-Smoky

With six matte and shimmer smoky eye essentials.