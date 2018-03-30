Bella Hadid’s Wispy New Curtain Bangs Make Us Want to Grow Out Our Hair

To get bangs or not to get bangs. That is the question. On one hand, bangs can look super-chic and elevate your hair and face shape. On the other, they require some serious upkeep and styling time. That’s why celebrities like Jessica Biel, January Jones, and Kirsten Dunst rely on a more low-maintenance take on classic fringe: curtain bangs. Now, the curtain-bangs train is growing after supermodel Bella Hadid debuted a fresh set of feathery fringe on recent outing in Paris, France.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old model stepped out in Paris, where she was photographed with wispy new curtain bangs. Hadid, who kept the rest of her hair in a semi-messy bun secured with a scrunchie, wore her bangs loose and parted down the middle. The feather-light strands, which were partially tucked under Hadid’s slim sunglasses, cascaded down her face, framing her supermodel-like bone structure. She paired her new ‘do with an all-black outfit consisting of wide-leg pants and a coat with a faux-fur collar.

No word yet on who cut Hadid’s hair, and though the model is known for her many psych-outs (from clip-on bangs to ass-length extensions), it looks like the younger Hadid sister’s new ‘do is here to stay—at least for now. Looking good, Bells.