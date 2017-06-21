StyleCaster
Bella Hadid Is The Face Of NARS’ Newest Beauty Campaign

Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Bella Hadid channels an edgy, rock and roll look as the newest face of NARS’ fall collection. [Elle]

Here are six tips to get rid of those annoying dark spots. [Allure]

Did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hire a surrogate to carry their third child? [The Coveteur]

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American collection is launching bodysuits and they are EVERYTHING. [Glamour]

WTF: Karlie Kloss was told she was “too fat” and “too skinny” by a casting agent on the same day. [Cosmo]

The Josh Peck and Drake Bell wedding invitation feud has reached Miranda Cosgrove’s Instagram. Popcorn please? [Teen Vogue]

More: Bella Hadid and Drake Spark Dating Rumors After Leaving a Restaurant Together

Angelina Jolie gave an empowering speech about sexual violence to refugee girls in Kenya. [Elle UK]

Take a look into Rihanna’s new “So Stoned” collection for Manolo Blahnik. [Vogue]

Reformation is about to drop a limited edition vintage collection—and we are so obsessed. [Racked]

“Bachelor in Paradise” will resume taping after an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct. [NY Times]

L.A.’s most popular summer hairstyle is NOT what you’d expect. [Refinery29]

