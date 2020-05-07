Bella Hadid’s Makeup Artist Revealed Her Met Gala Look and We’re Crying

Last Monday was the first Monday in May and you know what that means: the Met Gala. But because of safer-at-home orders, this year the big event was canceled. Planning had likely already started from most celebs’ glam teams. Sam Visser shared Bella Hadid’s Met Gala 2020 makeup showing us what would have been if the ball had taken place. It’s likely the makeup artist and the model were testing out a few looks on camera pre-lockdown and we’re lucky enough to get a peek.

In the photo Visser shared to Instagram calling Hadid his “muse,” the model has on lavender eyeshadow, a little mascara and a ’90s brown lip. She’s also sporting faux freckles over rosy cheeks and natural-looking brows. We’re not sure who’s responsible for her hair but it looks to be a dark blonde curly wig with piecey bangs. She’s also wearing sleeveless turtleneck but we’re assuming that was just for the photo and she had something a little more glam in mind. Multi-media artist Alana O’Herlihy look the gorgeous photos.

This theme of this year was supposed to be About Time: Fashion and Duration. The Costume Institute exhibit will now open in October. That didn’t keep celebrities from dressing up on social media. Julia Roberts took a photo of herself posting in the bath wearing a gown and Mindy Kaling recreated Jared Leto’s bold red carpet look from 2019.

Let’s hope next year is the biggest gala yet.

