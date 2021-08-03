Bella Hadid Rocked Orange “Money Piece” Highlights & Chunky Layers For A Night Out

The Hadids aren’t like the Kardashians in that we don’t follow their ever-changing hair and makeup looks. They’re models after all, and usually models have to keep it more low-key when it comes to their hair especially. But Bella Hadid has been experimenting with her hair lately and seems to be having a lot of fun. And we love watching all the changes. Unsurprisingly, she can pull off literally anything.

This week, Hadid hit up a few spots in NYC with what looks like her glam team to “celebrate our last job of the season before a few weeks off for summer!” she wrote on Instagram. It’s hard to tell what part of her hair is her own that was dyed and cut and what part is a wig. She loves to add faux pieces to mix up her style, which is a safe way to experiment without taking the plunge. This new look features orange “money piece” highlights—but look closely. That’s not all.

She also tried blunt layers that have become the cool-girl style as of late. The edgy look almost resembles grown-out bangs since the layers don’t blend into each other. It’s like two different hairstyles put together. Celebs don’t often try it but you see this cut on fashion It-girls. Of course, Bells nailed it.

Earlier this week, Hadid posted a TikTok where she has similar orange highlights but in a bob haircut with baby bangs.

She also showed off a new Miss Sixty campaign in which she has a retro-style honey blonde bob with flipped-out ends and blunt bangs.

Yes, this was all in one week. We’re tired just thinking about her glam time. It has us wondering what her next week will bring, especially with some time off and a new TikTok account.