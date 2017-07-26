Wanna Have Bella Hadid’s Body? You Better Work

In the world of celeb bodies, there’s no doubt about the fact that the Hadids have got it going on. And though they’ve definitely been blessed with some fantastic genes, that doesn’t mean they don’t work to keep themselves in shape—and Bella Hadid will be the first to admit that she doesn’t mess around when it comes to diet and fitness.

“I’ve been eating hard protein every day, and working out for three hours every day,” she told People last fall, around the time she was preparing for her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Three hours a day?! Hadid obviously sticks to a serious workout schedule, and is careful about what she eats. “I think that if you just stick to something you can really achieve so much,” she says. “It’s crazy but I think that you know if you set your mind to something I think you can succeed.”

Hadid likes to work out with Rob Piela at Gotham Gym in NYC, and she likes to do so alone. “I literally can’t work out with anybody,” she said. “It has to be me and him. If I am working with other people, I freak out.” Hadid calls Piela “really the best,” and credits him for her serious gym body.

For the most part, Hadid sticks to a high-protein, clean diet, even while she’s traveling (which is much of the time). “I like to eat healthy and not eat crazy plane food,” she said. “I like to still make sure my diet is good and I stay hydrated and stuff. That’s basically all I do.”

But that’s not to say she doesn’t think people should indulge every now and again. “If you want to have a piece of bread, go have a piece of bread,” she says.

And even though Hadid puts in work and pretty much looks flawless, even she has insecurities.

“I think every single person in the world has insecurities,” she said. “It’s crazy because I think that when other people look at all of the VS models or all of the girls [who] are walking, they’re like, ‘They’re not human. They don’t have any insecurities.’ But I think every single girl [who’s] going to be walking probably has an insecurity.”

Hadid just wishes she were more like a Kardashian. “I wish my ass was bigger,” she said. There’s always squats.

Originally published November 2016. Updated July 2017.