Bella Hadid Is Giving ’90s Supermodel as the New Face of Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury has a new “muse.” It was announced today that supermodel Bella Hadid is the brand’s newest face, joining the likes of Lily James, Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and recently, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. She’s thrilled. “Oh my goodness…. Can’t believe this! if you know me you know my Flawless Filter or my lip cheat liner never leave my purse!!!” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a gorgeous new photo for the brand.

“To finally share my beauty partnership with @charlottetilbury feels like I’m living a dream!” she continued. “Char’s products make me feel like the most confident version of myself and it’s an honor to start creating beauty Magic together… our minds together is [sic] kind of funny because it’s like two kids in a candy store ready to make fun, beautiful & exciting stuff for you all. We🫶🏼YOU!”

The feeling is definitely mutual. “I’ve always loved and admired Bella and when we were together in New York at the Prince’s Trust Gala last year we both knew we HAD to do something magical together!” Tilbury said in a statement. “Our creative connection and energy is extraordinary and exciting. It is truly a meeting of minds and souls! I’m so thrilled that we got to shoot our very first campaign together in London, earlier this month.”

“On set, Bella is utterly mesmerizing,” she continued. “She looks so beautiful and confident from every angle. I just couldn’t take my eyes off her! She is the most incredible professional, a true creative collaborator and she is just pure joy and fun to be around, we all adored her energy!”

“Brand Muse” and Charlotte Tilbury Artistry Director Sofia Tilbury (and Charlotte’s niece) did Hadid’s makeup for the shoot. “We’ve worked together many times on red carpets and at events, but there was one moment in LA last year where both really loved getting creative and playing with a bold red look, for Beyonce’s birthday party!” she said.

To get the model’s look, shop her faves, including the Hollywood Flawless Filter ($49 at Sephora), Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Kiss n Tell ($25 at Sephora) and Matte Revolution Lipstick in Carina’s Love ($35 at Sephora).