Here’s Bella Hadid Looking Impossibly Fresh-Faced at Cannes Film Festival

As far as we’re concerned, Bella Hadid was born to be a supermodel. The cheekbones, slender frame and runway walk make that very clear. And whenever she makes a public appearance, the skin and fashion are on point. too; even when she’s jumping from one big event to the next without much of a breather.

On Monday night, the 21-year-old braved the New York City-set Met Gala in a 10-pound head veil and today, she’s in the French Rivera, forcing us to reconsider our entire skin-care routine. Hadid often serves as a human canvas for makeup artists and fashion designers, but we’re seriously enamored with how gorgeous she looks without the frills, too.

Earlier today, cameras spotted her alongside Alexander Wang, promoting a collaboration with Magnum Ice Cream. We’re not sure what the partnership entails, because we are still trying to figure out what Hadid put on her skin to get it looking like this:

What we do know is that makeup artist Mary Phillips (who just released a limited-edition palette with Nudestix) worked her magic on Hadid and if the comments under this post are any indication, we’re not the only ones who need deets.

Phillips keeps a “Breakdowns” story within her account, so hopefully she’ll share the products she used soon.